Videos
Attack on Tirchy Siva's car and residence
Some unidentified men attacked MP Tirchy Siva's car and bike parked in his residence early on March 15 morning. A few people have been arrested in relation to the incident. According to some sources, this attack could possibly be a result of infighting between Nehru and Siva factions. Some alleged that this attack was a retaliation by minister KN Nehru supporters as Siva's supporters voiced opposition on their leader's name not getting engraved in the inauguration plaque of a playground inaugurated by KN Nehru, recently, in the vicinity of Siva's residence.
