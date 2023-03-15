Videos

Attack on Tirchy Siva's car and residence

Some unidentified men attacked MP Tirchy Siva's car and bike parked in his residence early on March 15 morning. A few people have been arrested in relation to the incident. According to some sources, this attack could possibly be a result of infighting between Nehru and Siva factions. Some alleged that this attack was a retaliation by minister KN Nehru supporters as Siva's supporters voiced opposition on their leader's name not getting engraved in the inauguration plaque of a playground inaugurated by KN Nehru, recently, in the vicinity of Siva's residence.