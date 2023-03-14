Videos

TN health dept to test samples of Covid-19 death case for H3N2

The State Health Department will be testing the samples of the recent Covid-19 death of a 27-year-old man from Tirchy for H3N2 influenza virus. The deceased did not have any comorbid conditions and died on March 11th after he was admitted to a private hospital on March 10th after symptoms of fever and Pneumonia for five days. The deceased was found to be positive for H1N1 and the officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that coinfection of viral fever and infections is common and can be risky. The samples of the deceased have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory. The officials from the health department said that the fever camps will continue, in order to diagnose the patients with fever and influenza like illness and provide them treatment at an earliest stage.