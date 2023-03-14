Videos

Aavin milk supply affected in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Milk Agents Workers Welfare Association on March 13, alleged the production and supply of Aavin milk was severely affected at the Sholinganallur dairy unit due to the issues of contract laborers. Association leader K A Ponnusamy said due to the delay in the supply of milk to the agents, the regular milk supply was affected in Triplicane, Royapettah, Mylapore Adyar, Besant Nagar, Velachery, Madipakkam, Perungudi, and Tambaram. "Public was severely affected in these areas," he added.