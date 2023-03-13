Videos

TN Witnesses Its First H3N2 Death: Trichy man died

According to the report a young man from Trichy died due to influenza virus in Tamil Nadu. H3N2 influenza has been spreading rapidly across India for the past few days. Central and state governments are taking various measures to protect people from the virus. In this case, it had been revealed that a young man from Trichy was died due to influenza virus in Tamil Nadu. A few days ago, a young man from Trichy died in the hospital due to fever. After this, his blood samples were sent for analysis. And it was revealed that the young man died due to influenza virus. Due to this, Tamilnadu witnesses its first influenza dead.