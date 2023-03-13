Videos

Stalin congratulates 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for Oscar win

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 13, congratulated 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for bagging the 'Best Documentary Short Film' Award at the 95th Academy Awards. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm on winning the #Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production. The patient-making and the moving story of #TheElephantWhisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it's getting." 'The Elephant Whisperers' is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.