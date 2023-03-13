Videos

Mallikarjun Kharge hits back BJP Govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 16 hit back at the BJP government for raising Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in Parliament, saying those "crushing" democracy are talking of saving it. He also slamed PM Narendra Modi as a "dictator". "They are 'suppressing' opposition parties through 'misuse' of agencies. PM Modi has "ridiculed" India abroad several times and cited examples of his speeches in China, South Korea, Canada, UAE. Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack" and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.