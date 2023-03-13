Videos

"India is elated and proud," says Modi on Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

In one of the proudest moments for India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged Oscar for Best Original Song. Celebrities across industries, leaders and citizens were quick to react to the victory. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team. He said, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars" 'Naatu Naatu' has won the Oscar for 'Original Song' tumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.