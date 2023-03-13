Videos

Goa forest fires: IAF's MI-17 chopper dispenses over 25K litres of water

Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopter has dispensed over 25,000 litres of water over forest fire-affected areas in Goa on March 11, the IAF said. Earlier on March 9, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 helicopter for fighting raging forest fires in Goa, using Bambi Buckets. Taking to Facebook, Goa's Minister of Forests Vishwajith Rane had said that the Prime Minister's Office, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and defence minister Rajnath Singh are monitoring the firefighting efforts in Goa. To spread awareness about forest fires among the public, preventive measures in the form of do's and don'ts are also being issued via local administrations.