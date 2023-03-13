Videos

EPS booked for alleged assault on AMMK functionary in Madurai

A day after an AMMK functionary was allegedly beaten up on the premises of Madurai airport after he made comments critical of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Avaniyapuram police in Madurai city on March 12, filed a case against Leader of Opposition Palaniswami and five others of the AIADMK. EPS landed at Madurai airport on March 11 morning to address a rally in Sivaganga. The AMMK functionary Rajeswaran (42) travelled along with EPS on the flight. While taking the airport bus, he shouted at EPS, accusing him of being a traitor to VK Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK leader. A video camera caught it all and it went viral on social media later. However, the AIADMK men, who accompanied EPS, dragged him out of the airport and handed him over to the police for action, sources said. Based on a complaint by the AMMK functionary, the police filed a case against Leader of Opposition EPS, and others under Sections 341, 294 (b), 323, 392 and 506 (1) of IPC read with 109 of IPC. The Avaniyapuram police also filed a case against the AMMK functionary under Sections 341 and 294 (b) of IPC based on a complaint by RB Udhayakumar, Tirumangalam MLA, sources said.