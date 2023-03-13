Videos

Case against EPS: RB Udhayakumar angry speech

AIADMK party cadres held a protest at the party headquarters on March 13, after a case was filed against the AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for allegedly attacking an AMMK party functionary at Madurai Airport on March 11. While speaking at the protest, former minister R. B. Udhayakumar said "If any false case against Edappadi Palaniswami continues, AIADMK members will become a human bomb. Edappadi Palaniswami is the leader who exposes the anti-people attitude of the DMK government. Unable to bear it, a case has been registered." He also added , Stalin could not enter Madurai when he was Deputy Chief Minister. But Edappadi Palaniswami bravely came to Madurai as the Leader of the Opposition.