Flood waters rush next to homes in California

Flood water rushed past homes in the community of Three Rivers, California, on March 10, prompting evacuation orders. Tulare County officials ordered the evacuation of all homes and businesses in several areas of Three Rivers and parts of Porterville along the Tule River, the Springville area along the south bank of the Tule River and the community of Teviston. Emergency officials in several California counties spent patrolling levees and swollen rivers as an "atmospheric river" storm drenched the already-sodden state with torrential rains, causing floods that washed out roads and prompted evacuations.