College principal booked under the Pocso Act in Chennai

The city police arrested George Abraham, principal of YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam, for allegedly harassing a first year student (under 18 years) in the college. Police sources said that he was booked under the Pocso (protection of children from sexual offences) Act. Abraham was booked by the Saidapet AWPS (All Women Police Station) three months ago after he allegedly sent obscene messages in phone to a 22-year-old post graduate student in the college. He was also booked under the Woman Harassment Act and IT act. In that case, he had evaded arrest and surrendered before a magistrate. Subsequently, he availed bail and returned to work after which students in the college staged a sit-in protest seeking action against him. According to the police, Abraham allegedly harassed a 22-year-old post graduate student under the guise of providing personal guidance. He got her phone number and kept sending vulgar messages. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl disclosed harassment in another complaint against the principal after which the Saidapet AWPS booked a case and arrested him. A senior cop privy to the investigations said that Abraham had allegedly touched the minor girl inappropriately during a gym session and when she confronted, he had also threatened her.