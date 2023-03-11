Videos

Stalin urges dmk workers: "Win all ls seats in tn"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on March 11 exhorted the party workers to strive to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the lone constituency in neighbouring in Puducherry in the Parliamentary elections scheduled next year. Addressing a mammoth gathering , where more than 4,000 people from various political parties including the AIADMK and DMDK joined the ruling DMK, Stalin reminded that the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), led by his party had lost one seat to the opposition in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Stalin said the win in Erode East was a reflection of the good governance and schemes given to the people of Tamil Nadu, like free bus travel for women as promised in the manifesto and Rs 1,000 to all girls from classes 6 to 12 in government schools, which was not in the manifesto.