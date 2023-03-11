Videos

Sanjay Dutt arrives in Chennai for 'Leo' shooting

Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's new action drama 'Leo' is heading steadily. And the famous Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. Sanjay Dutt has now arrived in Chennai for the Shooting of the most expecting film "Leo". Sanjay Dutt was spotted super stylish in black and seems like the hard-working actor turned fitter for his role in 'Leo'. Seven Screen Studio, the production company has released the video of Sanjay Dutt arriving in Chennai and meeting up with Thalapathy Vijay and the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The video sets social media on fire after it's release.