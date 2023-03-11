Videos

Posters featuring K Kavitha seen in Hyderabad

Posters, featuring leaders who joined BJP from others parties and BRS MLC K Kavitha on the other hand, seen in Hyderabad. She is scheduled to appear before ED today in Delhi, in connection with the liquor policy case. Earlier on March 10, Kavitha launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.