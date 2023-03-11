Videos

Meta plans new layoffs

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook is planning additional job cuts over several rounds in the next few months, according to media reports, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The additional layoffs will be announced in multiple rounds over the coming months that in total would be roughly the same magnitude as the 13 per cent cut to its workforce last year, according to people familiar with the matter. The first job losses are expected to be announced next week, with non-engineering roles expected to be hit hard, The Wall Street Journal reported. Some projects and teams are also expected to be shot down. Meta cut roughly 11,000 jobs, or about 13 per cent of its employees, last year.