Videos

KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan passes away

Karnataka Congress working president R.Dhruvanarayan passed away on March 11. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mysuru. Dr. Manjunath, DRMS Hospital says that, "He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive." "Mr. Dhruva Narayan, a senior leader of the state Congress, former MP and KPCC working president, passed away due to a heart attack, which is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace. May his family find strength to bear this grief," a tweet from Karnataka's Congress' account.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in