Videos

KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan passes away

Karnataka Congress working president R.Dhruvanarayan passed away on March 11. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mysuru. Dr. Manjunath, DRMS Hospital says that, "He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive." "Mr. Dhruva Narayan, a senior leader of the state Congress, former MP and KPCC working president, passed away due to a heart attack, which is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace. May his family find strength to bear this grief," a tweet from Karnataka's Congress' account.