Videos

Japanese woman harassed on Holi in India

After a video of a Japanese woman being groped and harassed by a group of men in Delhi during Holi celebrations, Delhi Police said they have written to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing her identity. But the Japanese embassy said they don't have any information about any such incident. According to police, the woman is a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj in the national capital and has now left for Bangladesh. Three boys, including a juvenile, have been apprehended and the accused have confessed to the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the video is being analysed to ascertain the details.