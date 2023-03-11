Videos

Fake news on migrants: TN police books Dainik Jagran

Amid the ongoing migration workers' crisis fueled by fake videos in the State, Tamil Nadu police had filed a case against Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran, based on a news report that appeared on March 10. The report said that a migrant worker from Bihar was killed in Pallipalayam in Tirupur district, which was described as fake by TN police officers. Tirupur cybercrime police has registered a case against the Hindi newspaper which published an article under the heading 'person hailing from Madhubani area murdered in TN'. The said article falsely published news item and the false news item published by Dainik Jagran daily with intent to create a disharmony between different region / state of people and registered a case under various Sections of IPC, including 153 (B), 505 (2) and under the provisions of IT Act. It may be noted that the TN police had last week registered a similar case against another Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar for a similar news item, which was termed by the TN police as fake.