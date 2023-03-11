Videos

CM has promised to write to Centre on NLCIL issue

DMK alliance party leaders have said that the Chief Minister has promised to arrange the next round of talks on the NLC land acquisition issue in Neyveli. Alliance party leaders including K. Balakrishnan, Thirumavalavan, Mutharasan, Velmurugan met Chief Minister Stalin at the Chief Secretariat. At that time, they insisted that steps should be taken to get appropriate compensation for the lands acquired by NLC. At that time, the Chief Minister said that he was going to write a letter to the central government regarding the demands, they said.