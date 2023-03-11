Videos
Central government information on H3N2 flu
The Central government has said that the impact of the influenza virus will decrease by the end of March. The central government is monitoring the seasonal flu situation in various states and union territories. So far, one person each in Karnataka and Haryana have died due to H3N2 flu, the central government has said. State surveillance authorities are fully prepared to face this public health challenge, the central government said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android