Women Reservation Bill: BRS leader K Kavitha in hunger strike

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha on March 10 launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament. Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary is also present at the protest. The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being attended by opposition parties and women organisations who have supported the Women’s Reservation Bill from across India. While addressing a gathering, Kavitha said this Bill will help in the development of the nation and requested the central government to introduce the Bill in Parliament.