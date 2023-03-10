Videos

Petrol bomb was hurled over Tasmac at Chennai

On March 8, An Drunkard man hurled a petrol bomb at a Tasmac shop after being refused by the shopkeeper to provide the bottle of liquor for Rs 100. Kathiravan, who went to the Tasmac shop in Jai Garden area of Valasaravakkam, apparently asked for a bottle of liquor for Rs 100. Kathiravan got angry when the shop keeper Pandurengan refused and allegedly started an argument and threw a petrol bomb. In this, a fire broke out in the upper part of Tasmac shop. Meanwhile, the Tasmac shop staff who caught Kathiravan handed him over to Valasaravakkam police. The police registered a case in this regard, arrested Kathiravan and are investigating.