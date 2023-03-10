Videos

India sees first 2 deaths due to H3N2 Influenza

India has seen two deaths due to H3N2 influenza virus in Haryana, Karnataka. Media reports have cited government sources on this update. While the first death was reported from the state of Karnataka, the second death, reports say, came from Haryana. For the past several weeks, the country has been in the grip of this virus which has led to hospitalisations as well. There are around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus in the country. Eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been reported. H3N2 influenza is also known as the “Hong Kong flu”. Patients are taking more time to recover and coming on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, this virus has led to widespread concerns. Doctors have however told people not to panic and follow flu-appropriate behaviours.