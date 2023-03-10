Videos

EPS condemns DMK: 24-hour three-phase power to farmers

A.D.M.K. Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said DMK is doing various jobs to break the back of the farmers who are the backbone of our country. During the summer season, when there is no water in river and lake irrigation, agricultural work relying only on well irrigation and tube well irrigation. In this time electricity is most needed for agriculture. The government has announced that it cannot provide free three-phase electricity to the farmers for 24 hours a day is not appropriate.