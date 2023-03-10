Videos

Dravidian parties depend on BJP in TN: Annamalai

The rift between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was out in the open once again earlier this week for all to see when the allies in Tamil Nadu poached each others’ cadre, triggering massive protests by party workers on both sides. Amid a rift between BJP and AIADMK over functionaries joining the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, state president Annamalai said that the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu depend on the BJP now. In an official Twitter handle of BJP, he wrote: "They used to say that BJP was dependent on Dravidian parties. They poached people from Dravidian parties and to run ours. But look now. There are Dravidian parties who depend on BJP."