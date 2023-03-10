Videos

AIADMK district secretaries meeting

The meeting of AIADMK district secretaries under the chairmanship of the party's interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, began at the party's headquarters in Chennai. According to the reports, key cadres of the party expressed their views on the conduct of the election for the general secretary post. Some even insisted that the cadres should not exaggerate the issue of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and maintain peace in the current environment. Discussions were also held about the Erode East by-election debacle. Earlier, it was announced that a consultation meeting with the AIADMK's office bearers is set to be held on March 10.