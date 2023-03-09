Videos

Annamalai should develop political maturity: Jayakumar

Former minister and AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar on March 08, slammed the BJP functionaries for burning the image of EPS and said everyone, including BJP leader Annamalai, should have political "maturity" to accept when their party functionaries take a decision to join another party according to their wish. "AIADMK is not a mirror, it's an ocean. Throwing stones in the ocean can only disappear. People are joining us out of their own will. Annamalai should have the maturity to accept that," said Jayakumar to hit back at the BJP leader K Annamalai for his remarks that the Dravidian party was poaching second, third, and fourth rung leaders from his party for their growth. He also warned that if he decided to go on shopping (poaching), it would be a big one. Citing the protest by a group of four BJP functionaries, who burned the image of EPS over the political development, Jayakumar demanded the BJP party leader to take action against them.