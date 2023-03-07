Videos
Row over migrant's issue: DMK MP TR Baalu called on Bihar CM
DMK Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu called on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on March 07 in Patna. TR Baalu apprised Nitish Kumar on the steps taken by the TN Govt. for the protection of migrant workers from northern states. During the meeting, Baalu handed over a letter written by TN CM MK Stalin on the steps taken by the state government and the protection being given to the migrant workers in the wake of rumours in social media that migrants labourers were being attacked in the state.
