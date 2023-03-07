Videos

Moderate rain in Tamil Nadu

As the State is witnessing hot weather with the summer season getting intense, the isolated pockets in South and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu may experience mild showers for the next three days, stated the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on March 07. Additionally, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius than normal for Chennai and its neighboring districts. “Due to the seasonal easterlies/north easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, and heat convection. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over isolated areas in the South, Delta, and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal areas till March 10. However, the dry weather is expected to prevail over the rest of the state for the next few days,” said a senior official with RMC, Chennai.