Kerala Univ. grants six months maternity leave to students

Taking a cue from the Mahatma Gandhi varsity at Kottayam, another university in Kerala has decided to grant six months maternity leave to its girl students above 18 years. The Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala University took the decision also in line with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent announcement that menstrual and maternity leaves would be granted to women students in all institutions under the State government's Higher Education Department. In its order, Kerala University said the State government had issued orders granting special menstrual leave for girl students in all universities of the State and fixing the limit of attendance for female students to 73 per cent including menstrual leave and also, allowing maternity leave for students above the age of 18 years.