'Japan will disappear,' warns PM Fumio Kishida's advisor

"Japan will disappear," says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's advisor in a statement after the shocking statistics that revealed the death rate in Japan stands at 16 lakh while the birth rate stand at 8 lakh. The advisor further warned that if nothing is done, it will lead to collapse of security system, economic and industrial strength would decline etc. Japan is the world's second highest proportion of people aged 65 and above. As per reports the proportion rose to more than 29% in 2022.