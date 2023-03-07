Videos

BJP is the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu : Annamalai

DMK Supreme and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accepted BJP as it's principal opposition party, Says state BJP chief Annamalai on March 07 in Madurai. While addressing media, Annamalai said, "CM Stalin should see the previous speeches given by his leaders about India & cessation. We all know DMK by its blood is a divisive party and alleging BJP clearly shows that Stalin has accepted BJP as the principal opposition party."