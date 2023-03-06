Videos

Suppression of voice: Rahul comments over BBC raid

Attacking the centre in an interaction arranged by the Indian Journalists Association in London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the recent raids conducted at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices across India a “suppression of voice”, alleging that BJP under its “new Idea of India” wants India to be “silent”. While speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi was asked about the controversy regarding the BBC documentary, and centre's allegations of a "colonial hangover", to which Rahul Gandhi replied, "It's sort of similar to Mr Adani, it's also a colonial hangover." The Congress leader said that BJP wants India to be "silent" under the "new Idea of India". "If the BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal, all the cases will disappear, everything (will) go back to normal. So this is the new Idea of India. BJP wants India to be silent. They want it to be quiet, the Dalits, the lower castes, the Adivasis, the media they want silence, and they want silence because they want to be able to take what is India's and give it to their close friends," he said.