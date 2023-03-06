Videos

Online gambling : PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss warns Guv.

Pointing out two suicides on two consecutive days, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Governor to give nod to bill banning online gambling and warned protest if he refuses to. In a tweet, he pointed out the death of a printing press owner Suresh in KK Nagar, who reportedly committed suicide after losing Rs. 16 lakh to online gaming. "Two persons died due to online gaming in two days. This was the 47th death after the ordinance that banned online games lapsed. In 138 days after new ordinance declared, 18 suicides have occurred, " he said. He pointed out suicide of Suresh that urged the government to ban the online gaming. "Governor and others in the power should understand this pain. Even after 5 months after, Governor is yet to accord nod to the Act that bans online gaming. This amounts to insulting the people. He should give approval immediately or PMK will stage a huge protest against the Governor, " he warned.