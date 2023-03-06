Videos

Online gambling : Man losses money; found dead in Marina

A 40-year-old man who left a suicide note and left his home allegedly after losing several lakhs in online gambling was found dead in Marina beach on March 04. On March 04, Marina Police found the body of a man washed ashore and moved it to the Government hospital for autopsy. Investigations revealed that the deceased man was Suresh, who was reported missing from his house in K K Nagar. Police said that Suresh ran a business dealing with printer ink and spare parts of photocopying machines. Investigations revealed that he lost more than Rs 15 lakhs due to online gambling, after which he went into depression. A few days ago, he left a note in his house stating that he had lost nearly Rs 15 lakh to online gambling, so he is going to die by suicide. His family had filed a missing complaint with K K Nagar police and were searching for him, when his body was found on Marina beach, police said.