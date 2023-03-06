Videos

Chennai-Penang direct flight: Scindia writes to Stalin

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has sent a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin saying that Indian airlines have been advised to explore the possibilities of starting air traffic from Chennai to Penang in Malaysia. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging them to take action on a priority basis to introduce non-stop flights from Chennai to Penang, Malaysia. Stalin had written a letter on February 11. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who considered the Chief Minister’s letter, said in his letter dated on March 2 that the Indian airlines have been requested to explore the feasibility of starting a direct flight between Chennai and Penang. In a letter sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is committed to promoting international air transport with the support of Indian companies.