Audio announcement facility restored in Chennai Central Railway Station

Southern Railway (SR) has restored audio announcement facility at Dr MGR Central Railway Station with immediate effect. The station was declared a silent Railway Station last week on a trial basis. The silent station announcement was made owing to passenger complaints regarding multiple audio announcements of passenger information and advertisements creating heavy noise to the boarding and de-boarding passengers. The audio and visual systems have now been streamlined and restored and hence the silent station move has been withdrawn with effect from March 6, a statement issued by SR said.