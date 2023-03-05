Videos

HC rejects anticipatory bail for man who issued ‘fake doctorate’

The Madras High Court had dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by a man who issued honorary doctorates to several people, including a former judge, actor Vadivelu, music director Deva and others at Anna University who were allegedly fake and unapproved. Justice T V Thamilselvi dismissed the petition filed by Raju Harish, a resident of MGR Nagar. The petitioner sought direction to grant him an anticipatory bail as the Kotturpuram police are trying to arrest him. Government Advocate (criminal side) Selvam stringently objected to granting such relief to the petitioner. The petitioner claimed that he has been in the service of society through his organisation named International anti-corruption and human rights councils. He further informed the court that the event conducted on February 26 was in no way connected to Anna University and the dignitaries who were participating in the programme. However, the judge rejected his submissions and dismissed the anticipatory petition.