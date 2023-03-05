Videos

'Bihar & TN Govt. are fully working for the safety of migrants'

A delegation of Bihar bureaucrats on March 05, visited the city and held discussions with Tamil Nadu government officials regarding the safety of the Bihari workers living in the state. The visiting bureaucrats expressed satisfaction at the cooperation offered by TN government and suggested confidence building measures to allay the doubts triggered by fake videos in the minds of Bihari workers living in Tamil Nadu. Addressing media persons in the company of Tamil Nadu public secretary D Jagannathan, Bihar Rural Development Secretary D Balamurugan said, "Bihar and TN governments are fully working for them. Fake videos have raised some doubts in the minds of some workers. Some of them (workers) are assuming that it is an original video. Their doubts must be cleared. Some confidence building measures must be taken. This is our first day. We will be visiting more places and interacting with district officials," Balamurugan added.