Annamalai booked for inciting violence in migrants' issue

A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai amid the ongoing row in connection with the purported videos of attacks on migrant workers in Bihar in the Tamil Nadu. The Chennai police informs that a case has been filed against Annamalai in the CCB cyber crime division under section 153, 153A(1)(a),505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(c) of the IPC for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups. On March 04, Making a statement on migrant workers, BJP state president Annamalai said that we do not support separatism and hate propaganda against our North Indian friends. Also, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that he hoped that his party members and allies would protect the honor of Tamil Nadu by taking strict action by not allowing the hate campaign against the north indian brothers. Annamalai had also stated in his statement that DMK Netas Dayanidhi Maran, Ponmudi and others were humiliating the migrant workers. Similarly, according to the CCB, the Bihar State BJP Twitter account is also spreading fake information and hence it has written to Twitter to disable the Twitter account.