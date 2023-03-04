Videos

Vengaivayal incident: CB-CID likely to go for fact-finding test

Earlier last December, human feces were found dumped in a water tank supplying drinking water to a Dalit colony of Vengaivayal village in the Pudukottai district. When after drinking the contaminated water, the children started falling ill, and the doctor treating them asked the colony residents to check the water quality. Taking note of the Vengaivayal village incident where human feces were found dumped in a water tank supplying drinking water to a Dalit colony, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) ordered a CB-CID into the incident. Subsequently, CB-CID has been investigating the case for the past 40 days. During the interrogation of about 90 people by the CBCID many gave contradictory answers. In this situation, the CB-CID police are planning to conduct an investigation by examining the statements received from those who gave conflicting reports. They have said that only at the last stage they will conduct a truth-finding test to conclude the truth. As far as the truth-finding test is concerned, the CBCID said after getting permission from higher authorities and DGP C.Sylendra Babu, appropriate action will be taken soon.