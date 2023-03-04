Videos

Rumours on migrant workers' safety in TN: Ma Su

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that migrant workers are safer in TN than other states in India and that some people are jealous of the participation of North Indian political leaders in CM Stalin's birthday party. "....and because of their jealousy, they are spreading rumours of attacks on North Indian workers," he said. Ma.Su also said that action will be taken against those who spread false information on social media that northern state workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police are closely keeping an eye on social media to check rumours about attacks on migrant workers from Bihar.