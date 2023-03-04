Videos

Online gambling: Man commits suicide near Chennai

Vinod Kumar, a medical representative from Chennai-Madambakkam , committed suicide after losing around 20 lakh rupees in online gambling. It is reported that he hanged himself at his house in Ganapathi Colony in Madambakkam area. In various states of India, including Tamil Nadu, people who are addicted to online gambling, due to which many commit suicide in the face of economic losses, is becoming a recurring story. Various political party leaders and representatives have been insisting to ban online gambling. Vinod Kumar, who committed suicide, had taken loans through various lending apps. With that amount he indulged in online gambling. He committed suicide due to inability to repay the loan and loss of money. Deceased Vinod Kumar was married. He had two children. He died at midnight. He also wrote a letter before committing suicide. The police seized the letter. It was reported that Vinod Kumar had mentioned that he lost money in online gambling.