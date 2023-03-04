Videos

No threat to migrant workers in TN: Minister Ganesan

Dispelling the rumours about the attack on migrant workers from North India in Tamil Nadu, Labour Minister C V Ganesan said there is no threat to the migrant workers in the state. “There is no threat to migrant workers in the state. They have been working in peaceful circumstances and contributing to the state’s development immensely,” the minister said in a statement, issued following the circulation of fake videos on social media to spread rumours that migrant workers were being attacked in TN. The minister said that appropriate legal action would be taken against those who spread false information and videos.