Migrants attack row: TN police book 'Dainik Bhaskar' editor

Tamil Nadu police has booked the editor of Hindi newspaper 'Dainik Bhaskar', owner of 'Tanveer Post' and a BJP spokesperson of UP for spreading false news saying that Hindi speaking migrant workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu. In a press release issued by the State Police Headquarters on March 04 it is said that Tirupur north police station booked the editor of Dainik Bhaskar under IPC Sections of 153 A and 505. "Editor of the paper will have to explain from where they got the news and how they verified it. Bigger newspapers should behave a more responsible way," a senior police officer said. Tirupur district cyber crime has booked one Tanveer Ahamed of the Tanveer Post under various Sections. Thoothukudi police has booked Prashant Umrao, spokesperson of BJP in UP has been booked under six Sections of IPC and police team is searching for him, who is believed to be absconding. Umrao in a tweet falsely claimed that 12 Hindi migrant workers were locked in a room and died in TN, after which the police has registered a case.