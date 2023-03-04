Videos

Migrant worker hits by train in Tiruppur

A man named, Sanjeev Kumar from Bihar state in Tiruppur fell while crossing the tracks and died after being hit by a train on March 4. Suspicious about this incident, the North Indian workers besieged the Tiruppur Reserve Police Station and started a protest. As the police showed the CCTV footage of the accident, the workers pacified and went back. After this, Tiruppur Municipal Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu inspected the security works at the railway station.