Videos

Lionel Messi receives death threat

Lionel Messi received a death threat after two gunmen opened fire on a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Rosario in the wee hours on March 2. One of the two people on bike was caught on camera walking towards the supermarket premises, opening fire on the metal shutters on the windows and front door and left a chilling message for the PSG star that read, "Messi, we're waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won't take care of you." Pablo Javkin is the current mayor of Rosario, which is the largest city in the central province of Santa Fe and is 180 miles northwest of the capital Buenos Aires. Not only this, as per the local media, the attackers were also seeking to extort money from the recently-crowned World Cup winner. Local TV also reported that around 14 shots were fired on the supermarket.