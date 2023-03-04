Videos

In 10 years Tamil people will become a minority: H Raja amid migrants row

Amid reports of migrant workers getting attacked in Tamil Nadu and the State government's swift attempt to pacify tensions, BJP leader H Raja has warned that Tamil speaking people will become a minority if they continue in the path of alcoholism. Meeting the scribes, H Raja said Tamil industrialists are bringing in huge number of workers from North India because Tamil people have been misled by the Dravidian government into alcoholism. At this rate, in 10 years Tamil people will become a minority in Tamil Nadu if they don't take up works in the State, he said. Attacking former chief minister M Karunanidhi for bringing in liquor shops in 1969, H Raja said before 1969 not a single family in Tamil Nadu was affected by alcoholism, this unfortunate trend began from August 31, 1969, thanks to the M Karunanidhi, a 'worst person'. Being the son of such a person, Stalin too has been running a miserable government, he added. He rubbished claims of Tamil Nadu being called a 'peaceful region' saying crimes such as drug peddling are on the rise, and made a counter-claim that 'Tamil Nadu is a den of anti-nationals'. Taking a dig at Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, the former MLA said migrant workers do not come here themselves and they are brought in here by Tamil industrialists, so thinking this as ploy by BJP to secure votes in the State is 'foolishness'.