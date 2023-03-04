Videos

First WPL to start today

BCCI decided to conduct Women's Premier League T20 tournament similar to IPL series. Teams based in 5 cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Bengaluru and Lucknow are participating in this tournament. With the auction of players recently concluded, the first Women's Premier League T20 series starts on March 04, and will continue till the March 26. With each team playing the other teams 2 times each, the top 4 teams on points table will qualify for the play-offs. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians and Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants will face each other in the first match at Navi Mumbai starting at 7.30 pm tonight.